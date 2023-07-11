Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,899.07

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 81.5% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $8,899.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00218201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017430 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

