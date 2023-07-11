Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0052

Aion (AION) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $10,329.29 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00215314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003237 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

