Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alkermes by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 115,548 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Alkermes by 54.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Alkermes by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 in the last three months. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

