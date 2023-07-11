Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Guggenheim

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LNT opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

