Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

ALSN stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

