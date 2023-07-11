Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.50 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $98.50 million and $937,998.44 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002726 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006692 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000482 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012083 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Profile
Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
