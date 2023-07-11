AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,426,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the previous session’s volume of 309,549 shares.The stock last traded at $10.46 and had previously closed at $10.53.

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in AltC Acquisition by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

