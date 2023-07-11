Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.78.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

