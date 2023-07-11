American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 405,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Activity

American International Group Stock Performance

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.