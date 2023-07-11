AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $192.00. The company traded as high as $193.62 and last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 47990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,316 shares of company stock valued at $108,799,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

