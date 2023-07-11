AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $192.00. The company traded as high as $193.62 and last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 47990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen
In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,316 shares of company stock valued at $108,799,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $167.11.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.
AmerisourceBergen Company Profile
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
Read More
