Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Down 4%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $54.68. 282,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 361,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $215,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $206,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,541 shares of company stock worth $6,207,967. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

