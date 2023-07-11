Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $38.33

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Recommended Stories

