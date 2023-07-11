Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$60.75

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$63.20.

Emera Announces Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.06%. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1549296 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.56%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

