Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $18.83

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 38,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $746,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,223.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

