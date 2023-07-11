Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Trading Down 0.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Andritz Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.