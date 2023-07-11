Ankr Price Tops $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Ankr has a total market cap of $241.03 million and $37.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02440398 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $32,375,708.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

