ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $330.58. 112,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $339.55.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

