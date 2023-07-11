APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.43, with a volume of 109032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APi Group Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in APi Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APi Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 175,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

