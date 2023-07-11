Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) Plans to Raise $250 Million in July 14th IPO

Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) expects to raise $250 million in an IPO on Friday, July 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,600,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Apogee Therapeutics has a market cap of $728.9 million.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and Wedbush PacGrow acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Apogee Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a biotechnology company seeking to develop differentiated biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and related inflammatory and immunology (I&I) indications with high unmet need. Our antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. Our two most advanced programs are APG777 and APG808, which we are initially developing for the treatment of AD and COPD, respectively. With our broad pipeline and depth of expertise, we believe we can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by todayâ€™s standard of care. APG777 is a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting IL-13. AD is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that affects approximately 40Â million adults and 18Â million children in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom, 40% of which have moderate-to-severe disease. Based on our preclinical studies, we believe APG777 can be dosed either every two or every threeÂ months in maintenance, which, if our clinical trials are successful, would represent a significant improvement compared to first generation IL-13 antibodies that are dosed every two to four weeks. We have filed for regulatory approval to commence human clinical trials in Australia and we anticipate initiating a PhaseÂ 1 clinical trial of APG777 in healthy volunteers in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory clearance. We expect initial SQ pharmacokinetic (PK) and safety data from this trial inÂ mid-2024. Pending positive data from our Phase 1 trial, we anticipate filing an IND in support of a Phase 2 trial in AD and initiating a PhaseÂ 2 trial in AD. Based on our initial clinical data, we may initiate a PhaseÂ 2 trial in asthmaÂ and expect to further evaluate opportunities to develop APG777 for other I&I indications, including alopecia areata (AA), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and prurigo nodularis (PN). APG808 is an SQ extended half-life mAb targeting IL-4RÎ±. COPD is a heterogenous, progressive respiratory condition characterized by cough, dyspnea and airflow obstruction that affects approximately 32Â million adults 40Â years of age and older in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom. Based on our preclinical studies, we believe APG808 can be dosed either every six weeks or every twoÂ months in maintenance, which, if our clinical trials are successful, would represent a significant improvement compared to first generation IL-4RÎ± antibodies that are dosed every two weeks. We expect to nominate a development candidate for our APG808 program for the treatment of COPD inÂ 2023, and thereafter intend to file an IND or foreign equivalent prior to the initiation of any clinical trials. Our earlier-stage programs, APG990 and APG222, utilize advanced antibody engineering to target OX40L and both IL-13 and OX40L, respectively, which we are initially developing for the treatment of AD. OX40L occurs higher up, or more upstream, in the inflammatory pathway than IL-13 or IL-4RÎ± and potentially broadens the impact on the inflammatory cascade. With current approved biologics only targeting twoÂ mechanisms of action (IL-13 and IL4RÎ±) in AD, OX40L could represent another therapeutic option for patients, especially the portion of patients who do not benefit from currently available treatments. We expect to nominate a development candidate for APG990 inÂ 2024. In addition, we believe that blocking multiple targets, such as simultaneous inhibition of IL-13 and OX40L in APG222, could allow us to provide benefit to patients with AD and other I&I indications. We believe that each of our programs has the potential to impact multiple additional I&I indications. “.

Apogee Therapeutics was founded in 2022 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 221 Crescent St., Building 17, Suite 102b Waltham, MA 02453 and can be reached via phone at (650) 394-5230.

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.