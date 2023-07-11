Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.78. 392,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,455. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,085,066 shares of company stock valued at $135,100,337. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.