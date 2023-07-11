Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 129,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 986,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $985.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.