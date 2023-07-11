Ardor Price Hits $0.0717 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $71.68 million and $4.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

