Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.58

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 10973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

