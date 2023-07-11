Ark Price Up 1% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.95 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,176,788 coins and its circulating supply is 174,177,574 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

