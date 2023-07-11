Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $114.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,339. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

