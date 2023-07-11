Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,999 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 572,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,174. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

