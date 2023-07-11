Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 4,141,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

