Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,900 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after buying an additional 309,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,690,000 after buying an additional 140,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 139,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,239. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

