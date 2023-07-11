Arlington Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. 538,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,870. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

