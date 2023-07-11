Arlington Partners LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 75,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 215.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.63. 73,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,148. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

