Arlington Partners LLC Invests $598,000 in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $5,340,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FLNG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 107.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

