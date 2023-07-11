Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 3,061 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 148.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.18. 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,833. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,280,391 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.