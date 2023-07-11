Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. 3,617,859 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

