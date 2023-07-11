Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Sets New 12-Month High at $145.73

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.73 and last traded at $145.45, with a volume of 9284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

