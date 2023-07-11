Arweave Price Reaches $5.85 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $195.53 million and $5.01 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.85 or 0.00019241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00897076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00130931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.