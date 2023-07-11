Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $22.20. Asana shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 377,605 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,992,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $842,248,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 400,000 shares of company stock worth $9,061,600 and sold 354,959 shares worth $8,816,388. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

