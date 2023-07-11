Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Hits New 12-Month High at $254.09

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $254.09 and last traded at $253.21, with a volume of 41706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. Asbury Automotive Group's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

