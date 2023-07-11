ATB Capital Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$13.75

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFX. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.18.

Shares of EFX opened at C$9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of C$825.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$726.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.1026895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.75%.

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Philip Antoni John Pyle sold 12,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$98,253.03. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

