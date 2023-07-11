Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Institutional Trading of Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

