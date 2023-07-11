Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.75. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

