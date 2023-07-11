Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.75. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
