Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 1st

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

