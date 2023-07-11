Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Atlas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATCOL opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

