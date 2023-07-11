Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Atlas Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATCOL opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44.
About Atlas
