ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Up 4%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.88 and last traded at C$43.69. Approximately 144,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 229,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

(Get Free Report)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.