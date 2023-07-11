Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $207.39 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

