B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (RILYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RILYK opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.