BakeryToken Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $737,959.17 and approximately $3.49 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BakeryToken

BAKE is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

