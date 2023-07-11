Balancer Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00015159 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $234.91 million and $2.92 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,982,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,827,498 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

