Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.99. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,197 shares.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.