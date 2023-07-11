Bank of America Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $14.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

LEVI stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,536 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

