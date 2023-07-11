Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Insider Purchases A$55,600.00 in Stock

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ – Get Free Report) insider Mickie Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.56 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$55,600.00 ($37,066.67).
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
